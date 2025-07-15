BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian Mobilization in Chernigov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1288 followers
0
84 views • 21 hours ago

Mobilization in Chernigov

Adding:

"You cannot talk about Ukraine's readiness to join the EU, and the next day bury people beaten to death during forced conscription," — Orban condemned the atrocities of the Ukrainian TCC.

More about what Orban said:

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Hungary's statements about the death of a Hungarian with dual citizenship after forced mobilization "manipulative."

"If Hungary is truly concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, it would be appropriate for them to focus their efforts on influencing Russia. To get it to stop the shelling first, and then the aggression as a whole," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy.

Adding: 

Shmygal resigned as Prime Minister of Ukraine

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
