THE HYPOCRISY (AND STUPIDITY) IS ASTOUNDING

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Jul 21, 2022
Can you chip in to help with my lawsuit against the County to end the emergency?!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Can't do it without your help -- thank you!
WATCH THIS NEXT:
"Meet NASA's Sci-Fi Artists"
https://youtu.be/2QSip-PNg9k
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Positive encouragement, daily 11am pacific:
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SNAIL MAIL:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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QUESTIONS / COLLABS:
ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.
ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager and activist.
BA in Political Science
Master's in International Policy
Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine
30+ years as educator and consultant
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.
Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.
www.thehealthyamerican.org