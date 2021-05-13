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60 Minutes Australia: Powerful Men Abusing Powerless Women and Children SNEAK PEEK [12.05.2021]
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30 views • May 13, 2021
Powerful men abusing powerless women. In a #60Mins worldwide investigation, exposing the ugly truth of the beauty industry. What happens when the creep, who for decades attacked supermodels at will, is finally confronted with his past?
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/60minutes9
#60MinutesAustralia
7,774 views•May 12, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.19M subscribers
https://youtu.be/LOI5TWAzl-I
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 |
For forty years, 60 Minutes have been telling Australians the world’s greatest stories. Tales that changed history, our nation and our lives. Reporters Liz Hayes, Tom Steinfort, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett and Sarah Abo look past the headlines because there is always a bigger picture. Sundays are for 60 Minutes.
WATCH more of 60 Minutes Australia: https://www.60minutes.com.au
LIKE 60 Minutes Australia on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/60Minutes9
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/60Mins
FOLLOW 60 Minutes Australia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/60minutes9
#60MinutesAustralia
7,774 views•May 12, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.19M subscribers
https://youtu.be/LOI5TWAzl-I
Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 |
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