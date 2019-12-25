Time to prepare for the end of this world

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Remnant Church. His main YouTube channel is SDRMedia. His website is SDRMinistries.org.



With all the signs prophesied by the Lord Jesus Christ and His holy prophets coming to pass in the end-time generation as harbingers to announce the return of Jesus or Yeshua, we need to prepare for the end of this world as we know it and the ushering in of the kingdom of God at Christ’s glorious return (Matthew 24:30-31; Mark 8:38; 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).



This video sermon will look at what we need to do to get ready for Christ’s return.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.