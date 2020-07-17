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[Jul 17, 2020] Urgent information on Covid Vacc!ne [John Thor] [channels-list.com]
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https://s3.wasabisys.com/public-videos/John%20Thor/index.html
Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot
https://vaccine.guide
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html
https://images.app.goo.gl/vupvXgtfp8aFsUg28
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.
Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
SNVIC.org information on vaccines
https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html Site for Italian report on vaccines
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
hydrogel nanobots
https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE
DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/testing/genepatents
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.
PLEASE Subscribe to my YouTube channel JOHN THOR
https://www.youtube.com/user/johnthorjt
PLEASE Subscribe to my other channel HOAX REALITY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuhLYdPuYZ1bICazeW8JXxQ
PLEASE Subscribe to me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
PLEASE Subscribe to me on LBRY
https://beta.lbry.tv/@JohnThor
PLEASE Subscribe to HOAX REALITY on LBRY
https://open.lbry.com/@HOAX-REALITY
Follow me on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
Join my group "TRUTH REVOLUTION"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/216216185397065/
This channel is not monetized
Support: https://www.paypal.me/JohnThor
Please click on the bell icon my channels to be notified of my latest videos to watch before they're removed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_iq7oiHT30
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO
https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot
https://vaccine.guide
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html
https://images.app.goo.gl/vupvXgtfp8aFsUg28
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/
Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.
Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
SNVIC.org information on vaccines
https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html Site for Italian report on vaccines
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
hydrogel nanobots
https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE
DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors
https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/testing/genepatents
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.
PLEASE Subscribe to my YouTube channel JOHN THOR
https://www.youtube.com/user/johnthorjt
PLEASE Subscribe to my other channel HOAX REALITY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuhLYdPuYZ1bICazeW8JXxQ
PLEASE Subscribe to me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FeJrJ4iaKMHG/
PLEASE Subscribe to me on LBRY
https://beta.lbry.tv/@JohnThor
PLEASE Subscribe to HOAX REALITY on LBRY
https://open.lbry.com/@HOAX-REALITY
Follow me on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/john.thor.jt
Join my group "TRUTH REVOLUTION"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/216216185397065/
This channel is not monetized
Support: https://www.paypal.me/JohnThor
Please click on the bell icon my channels to be notified of my latest videos to watch before they're removed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_iq7oiHT30
To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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