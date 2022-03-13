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Androcell - Entheomythic Full Album HQ
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1 view • March 13, 2022
USA
2010
Dub - Downtempo
Album: Entheomythic
Label: Celestial Dragon Records
____________________________________
Get it:
• https://androcell.bandcamp.com/album/...
• https://www.discogs.com/Androcell-Ent...
Track-list
1. Endless Wonder
2. Mysterious Union
3. Desert Nomad
4. Ganja Baba
5. Night Sorceress
6. Synchromystic
7. Higher Circuit Experience
8. Full Sail
9. Dub Gardens
Androcell is an electronic dub infused music project produced and engineered by Tyler Smith. Since 2003, the Androcell sound has been slowly growing awareness for a layered blend of various bass laden and effects heavy sound productions.
Androcell finally returns with his third album "Entheomythic", delivering nine new sonic encounters of the third eye kind. An active downtempo journey through an inner realm of human emotions, forgotten energies, curious personae, ancient goddess power, nature wisdom, and higher circuit consciousness.
All tracks written and produced by Tyler Smith at Androcell Studio, USA.
Mastered by Kevin Metcalfe at The Soundmasters, London.
Original cover artwork by Quasga (Tyler Smith).
released December 1, 2010
____________________________________
2010
Dub - Downtempo
Album: Entheomythic
Label: Celestial Dragon Records
____________________________________
Get it:
• https://androcell.bandcamp.com/album/...
• https://www.discogs.com/Androcell-Ent...
Track-list
1. Endless Wonder
2. Mysterious Union
3. Desert Nomad
4. Ganja Baba
5. Night Sorceress
6. Synchromystic
7. Higher Circuit Experience
8. Full Sail
9. Dub Gardens
Androcell is an electronic dub infused music project produced and engineered by Tyler Smith. Since 2003, the Androcell sound has been slowly growing awareness for a layered blend of various bass laden and effects heavy sound productions.
Androcell finally returns with his third album "Entheomythic", delivering nine new sonic encounters of the third eye kind. An active downtempo journey through an inner realm of human emotions, forgotten energies, curious personae, ancient goddess power, nature wisdom, and higher circuit consciousness.
All tracks written and produced by Tyler Smith at Androcell Studio, USA.
Mastered by Kevin Metcalfe at The Soundmasters, London.
Original cover artwork by Quasga (Tyler Smith).
released December 1, 2010
____________________________________
Keywords
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