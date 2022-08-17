Meditate on the Awakening of Happy Cat

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Meditate on Happy cat. The Buddha taught that you can replace an unwholesome thought with a more wholesome thought. If your mind is brought down by all the normies in the world who wear masks and get vaccinated and believe what the media and governments tell them, then turn to Happy cat for edification. Sit, watch and concentrate upon her calm and her inner peace. Let Happy cat develop your clarity and emotional recovery. Imagine petting and holding her as she purrs in your arms. Meditate upon her kitty cat qualities. Her cutest moments are at minute 4:00.