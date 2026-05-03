BREAKING: NEW HANTAVIRUS PLANDEMIC? - 3 Die On Cruise Ship - Gov Previously Weaponized Hantavirus!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of three people dying on an Atlantic cruise from so-called "Hantavirus" which is claimed to be spread via aerosolized rat/mouse urine. Another British man is currently hospitalized.





In the past month, there have been quite a few fear campaigns surrounding Hantavirus and so-called cases are growing in places like Taiwan with warnings in places like Saskatchewan, Canada.





Meanwhile, we've been following this so-called "virus" for over a decade and what we've compiled here is quite interesting.





It so happens that for the past two years, both South Korea and The United States have been developing mRNA injections for Hantavirus. This includes a campaign by Moderna to achieve an mRNA injection.





Interestingly, the symptoms of "Hantavirus" are basically the exact same as "Covid" and come up similarly on tests. In fact, in 2020 there were many stories about the two being mixed up leading to severe cases left undiagnosed.





What's more weird is that back in 2022, Bill Gates funded GAVI claimed that Hantavirus was one of the top 11 most likely illnesses to lead in the "next pandemic." Among the other 11 were countless other illnesses used for fear campaigns since.





In 2024, 300 virus samples including 2 full Hantavirus samples went missing from an Australian biolab.





In 2025, the US military tested aerosolized Hantavirus with a 30% fatality rate.





So is it really "Hantavirus?" Or like Covid is it simply a fear campaign utilizing propaganda to get people to accept the new injections and further lockdowns under a technocratic ration based regime as has been planned by the United Nations with support from the US government? Trump has said after all that he's excited to try an "Operation Warpspeed 2.0." RFK Jr. was also confirmed by a pharma funded house and as we've reported, the MAHA movement is falling apart with crazy permissions for glyphosate and calls by RFK for children to be injected with Measles shots.





Could it also just be a weaponized chemical agent meant to make people sick to drive the fear?





Is it a real concern? (We don't think so.)





It's clear however that this has been planned for a very long time and could lead to recalls and restrictions as well as further injection mandates in the near future. Or the fear could fail like it has many times before and we don't hear about it for several years.





Still, it's the perfect candidate for fear considering the symptoms could be mistaken for basically all pulmonary illnesses.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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