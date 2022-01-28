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EXODUS FROM CALIFORNIA (PART ONE)
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123 views • January 28, 2022
Dear Remnant, in these End Times, Yahweh, Our God & Father, is preparing to judge places that are strongholds of Satan. This video is about California, a stronghold of Satan, from which 1% of the population or 400,000 people fled in 2021. I explain why California is a stronghold of Satan, and the Bible Prophecies that are being fulfilled as the Remnant, including myself, set foot on the Highway, the Way of Holiness prophecied in Isaiah 35.
Join me for the next video, Exodus from California - Part Two, where I share with you how Revelation 3:8 which is about the OPEN DOOR, and Revelation 3:10 which is about God's promise to guard us in the hour of trial, are being fulfilled in my life, and I'm sure in many of your lives too, Dear Remnant.
Please see video links below for more information.
God Bless each & every one of you, Dear Remnant.
Amen & Amen!
For Transcript of this video and End Times Teachings and Flow Chart go to:
Entertheark21.com
NOW YOU SEE TV NYSTV.ORG
https://nystv.org/
REINER FUELLMICH - CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/reiner-fuellmich/
Join me for the next video, Exodus from California - Part Two, where I share with you how Revelation 3:8 which is about the OPEN DOOR, and Revelation 3:10 which is about God's promise to guard us in the hour of trial, are being fulfilled in my life, and I'm sure in many of your lives too, Dear Remnant.
Please see video links below for more information.
God Bless each & every one of you, Dear Remnant.
Amen & Amen!
For Transcript of this video and End Times Teachings and Flow Chart go to:
Entertheark21.com
NOW YOU SEE TV NYSTV.ORG
https://nystv.org/
REINER FUELLMICH - CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE
https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/reiner-fuellmich/
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