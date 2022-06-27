Bowne Report

The first wave of controlled demolition of free civilization by the architects of eugenics via vaccinations and lockdowns at the World Economic Forum has been exposed as a huge failure.The Globalists desperation will begin to reach a supernova as the world recognizes their crimes against humanity. The Globalists are merely doubling down. Now, injecting children with rigged FDA and CDC approval. The next wave is upon us. Prison Planet lockdowns will resume if we remain silent.

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