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COVID Propaganda || Mass Hypnosis Exposed (by a Hypnotist)
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227 views • June 12, 2021
People have been under a spell this past year! This is mind control. This video exposes some of the technics being used to psychologically manipulate people to follow government's intructions and even get angry at those who don't (control people's actions and emotions).
Brian Halliday has been a professional hypnotist for over 25 years. He used to be a full time stage hypnotist. He was shocked when the pandemic first kicked off as he realised the government were using almost the exact same techniques he was using working in theatres. In this video he breaks down the psychological manipulation used. Shocking!
For instance, Brian explains how he used to create CHAOS by keeping everybody waiting 10 mins or so before he was due to go on, deliberately plunging the room into darkness for 5 mins. then using creepy music and strobe lights before walking on stage. Chaos is a powerful tool. Moving the goal posts constantly and changing the restrictions and putting ones in place that don't make sense are all part of manufactured CHAOS.
Video edited by Free2Shine.
* Source: https://www.facebook.com/brian.halliday.96
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Brian Halliday has been a professional hypnotist for over 25 years. He used to be a full time stage hypnotist. He was shocked when the pandemic first kicked off as he realised the government were using almost the exact same techniques he was using working in theatres. In this video he breaks down the psychological manipulation used. Shocking!
For instance, Brian explains how he used to create CHAOS by keeping everybody waiting 10 mins or so before he was due to go on, deliberately plunging the room into darkness for 5 mins. then using creepy music and strobe lights before walking on stage. Chaos is a powerful tool. Moving the goal posts constantly and changing the restrictions and putting ones in place that don't make sense are all part of manufactured CHAOS.
Video edited by Free2Shine.
* Source: https://www.facebook.com/brian.halliday.96
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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