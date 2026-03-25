USS Gerald R. Ford Faces Ongoing Failures After Fire Forces Early Exit from Middle East - Bloomberg

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s $13.2 billion flagship, was forced to leave the Middle East and returned to Crete on Monday after a fire broke out in its laundry, sending more than 200 sailors for smoke treatment. The incident, however, highlights deeper, systemic issues with the carrier.

Delivered in May 2017 after years of delays, the Ford has repeatedly deployed despite serious questions about its combat readiness. Pentagon testing reports show persistent problems with its jet launch and recovery systems, radar, weapons elevators, and survivability under attack. Nine years after delivery, there is still “insufficient data” to determine whether the ship can operate effectively in wartime conditions.

The Navy claims ongoing efforts to improve reliability, but many fixes remain untested or unfunded. Crew shortages and inadequate berthing for 159 sailors exacerbate the strain, particularly as the carrier expands its air wing to include more F-35s and MQ-25 drones.

The Ford’s extended deployment—nearly nine months, far beyond the standard seven—has exposed sailors to broken equipment and overstretched systems, raising questions about the U.S. Navy’s ability to project power under pressure.

Even without enemy engagement, the carrier’s problems undermine its mission readiness, demonstrating that America’s most advanced warship is far from battle-tested.