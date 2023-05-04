⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 May 2023)

The AF of the Russian Fed continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation & artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the AFof UkKR close to Novoselovskoye (LPR), Pershotravnevoye and Novomlynsk (Kharkov region).

In addition, actions of six sabotage & reconnaissance groups of the AF of Ukraine were thwarted near Stelmakhovka (Kharkov region), Kislovka, Sinkovka, Timkovka, & Ivanovka (LPR).

Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Terny, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have seized two blocks and continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the 60th, 93rd mechanised brigades, and 54th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, south-western outskirts of Artyomovsk, and Grogorovka.





💥 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew six sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 57 firing missions in this area.





◽️ Airborne Troops have been impeding the attempts of the enemy to counterattack on the flanks.





💥 Up to 255 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Belogorovka.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye, Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka, and Malaya Tolokmachka (Zaporozhye region)





💥 Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

Part II

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 and Msta-B howitzers have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 103 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 118 areas during the day.





💥 Command and observation posts of AFU the 128th Mountain Assault, 54th Mechanised brigades, the AFU Yug Special Forces Centre near Novoandreevka (Zaporozhye region), Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Nestryga Island (Kherson region) have been neutralised.





◽️ An ammunition depot of the 66th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ A fuel storage facility for Ukrainian force grouping was destroyed near Kirvograd.





◽️ Air defence forces have intercepted 9 HIMARS, Uragan, and Smerch MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 Moreover, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novoprokofyevka (Zaporozhye region), Lyubovka, Kamenka, Lebyazhye, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lisichansk, Krivosheevka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 416 airplanes and 230 helicopters, 3,949 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 8,967 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,095 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,728 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,949 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



