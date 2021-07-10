DOCTORS WARN: COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WITH MRNA TECHNOLOGY "A BIOWAPEN"

A group of critical doctors has studied the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines further. The result is more than frightening. Especially in women, the new and not yet sufficiently tested vaccines have a negative impact on fertility and female cycle, message Wochenblick.at.

Vaccinations disrupt the menstrual cycle.

This also occurs in unfaccained people who have had long-term contact with vaccinated people.

Scientists suspect that this "transfer" of side effects is related to the Spike protein.

Doctors are also critical about the other side effects of the experimental vaccines.

The doctors previously see a "biological weapon" in vaccination, which acts in an unknown way to the organism.

From a military point of view, the mRNA technology is a perfect biewapen.

On their internet platform, "Critical Thinking With Dr. T And Dr. P. ", Encourage Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky their audience, including many doctors, to think critically about the official Covid-19 story and the alleged "saving vaccines". On this platform came from the tens of thousands of response to side effects an unexpected focus on complications in connection with menstruation, pregnancy and fertility of women.



It was actually because of the drastic censorship measures on social media and the removals of Facebook and Instagram accounts that joined a group of dedicated American doctors to collaborate intensively.



The websites "Millions Against Medical Mandats" ("Millions of Medical Mandates") and "My Cycle Story: A Research Study" ("Independent Research and Study of the Female Cycle related to the administration of COVID-19 Vaccines") have worldwide Alarming cases of complications brought to the light.



There are now three webinars ("5-Doctors Discussion" - last meeting on 23 May 2021) kept to present the results of the research so far and to highlight a number of the shocking correlations and backgrounds of the COVID-19 pandemic that Now have come to the front.