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INSANE!! WHO & FDA CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT! MIX & MATCH - DON'T
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80 views • October 21, 2021
THWL: If you have to be persuaded, reminded, physically assaulted, pressured, constantly marketed to, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, bribed, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, stolen from, mandated, punished, fined, emotionally or verbally manipulated, fired, or criminalized-to force your obedience, all the while threatened to take an unproven injection of mRNA therapy, then you know it's NOT good for you.
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