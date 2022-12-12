Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs
Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
How Will It Take Mega Doses Of Lugols Iodine To Correct An Iodine Deficiency?
When a person is taking Lugols Iodine I tend to recommend mega doses of it due to a variety of different reasons and a question I get asked in regards to this, is how long will it take for a person to fully correct an iodine deficiency when mega dosing Lugols Iodine?
So I have created this specific "How Will It Take Mega Doses Of Lugols Iodine To Correct An Iodine Deficiency?" video to answer this question fully so you can make sure you know when it has corrected an Iodine deficiency and what you should do once you reach this point.
If you want to learn all about this specific topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.