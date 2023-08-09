MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD EVIDENCE IN MICHIGAN GOES VIRAL

The Democrats are completely panicked while Donald Trump has more swag and confidence than ever before. They are clamoring behind closed doors for him to be arrested for campaigning, claiming it’s a violation of his release. Meanwhile, the Judge in the latest case is not cooperating with Trump’s legal team at all and it would appear is working with the Prosecution to hurt Trump’s defense.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.