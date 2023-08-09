Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD EVIDENCE IN MICHIGAN GOES VIRAL
channel image
Rick Langley
849 Subscribers
61 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Democrats are completely panicked while Donald Trump has more swag and confidence than ever before. They are clamoring behind closed doors for him to be arrested for campaigning, claiming it’s a violation of his release. Meanwhile, the Judge in the latest case is not cooperating with Trump’s legal team at all and it would appear is working with the Prosecution to hurt Trump’s defense.

Keywords
massive voter fraudgoes viralevidence in michigan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket