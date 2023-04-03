Russian Forces Shocked! Sweden To Send World's Fastest Archer Artillery to Ukraine

US Military News
April 1, 2023
In this video, we will discuss how this Swedish Archer artillery system came to be sent to Ukraine. Next, we'll take a closer look at all its juicy technical details. Finally, we will say a few words about the impact this very complex, and modern artillery system will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.
It should be added that the 155mm Archer artillery system is several times more mobile than both Russian systems mentioned above, which is one of the main operational factors on the Ukrainian battlefield.
