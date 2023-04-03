Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Forces Shocked! Sweden To Send World's Fastest Archer Artillery to Ukraine
102 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

US Military News


April 1, 2023


In this video, we will discuss how this Swedish Archer artillery system came to be sent to Ukraine. Next, we'll take a closer look at all its juicy technical details. Finally, we will say a few words about the impact this very complex, and modern artillery system will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.


It should be added that the 155mm Archer artillery system is several times more mobile than both Russian systems mentioned above, which is one of the main operational factors on the Ukrainian battlefield.


(Thumbnails are for illustration only)


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4V747MptL0

Keywords
current eventsrussiawarus military newsukraineswedenartilleryarcherworlds fastest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket