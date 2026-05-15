AMERICA: Tell them to get the FLOCK out!!! #RFB





#flockcameras #NWO #PRISONPLANET

With over 100000 PRIVATLY OWNED and operated Flock cameras are Spying, monitoring and getting innocent people arrested , harrased and STALKED. These are a part of the data center new CONTROL GRID Being assembled to monitor you 100% off the time. Thats not America and who the FLOCK voted for this?? #flockcameras #NWO #PRISONPLANET



