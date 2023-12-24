EPOCH TIMES | Christine Anderson: Is the EU Destroying Europe?

EPOCH TIMES: American Thought Leaders | Christine Anderson: Is the EU Destroying Europe? | TEASER





“The EU institutions—the way they’re structured, the way they interact—it's not only undemocratic, it's downright anti-democratic. And on top of that, it’s not a mistake they made. It is by design.”

In this episode, I sit down with EU parliament member Christine Anderson. She represents the Alternative for Germany party and is part of the Identity and Democracy Group in the European Parliament.

Everyone that is not in support of whatever globalist agenda is being advocated for or pushed at the moment is given the label “far-right,” says Ms. Anderson.

We discuss the current cultural and political threats facing Europe, from surging immigration and anti-Semitism to censorship, along with the erosion of national sovereignty and identity.

“We're so overrun, and it's almost like we have these parallel societies,” says Ms. Anderson. “On top of all of that, we are being taught to hate our own way of life, to hate our culture. Why would anyone want to integrate into a society that hates itself?”

Ms. Anderson believes the hope for Western democracies lies in Eastern Europe and America, where the people have learned to fight for their freedom.

“They have learned to defend it and they have an understanding that it needs defending on an everyday basis,” she says. “The Western European spoiled brats—it’s kind of like freedom/democracy fell out of the blue sky on one fine day and boom, there it was.”