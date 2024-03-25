Bad news: Planet Earth is Hell. Good news: Almost everyone doesn't want to Change.

Planet Earth is Hell. It may have always been Hell---except for brief Times. We got Kicked out of The Garden a long Time ago! ..Heaven or Hell==people choose Hell every Time! They even vote for it like they are following a continuous never-ending Ball Game... exact same thing!

Practically everyone in this Country doesn't want "Out-of-this-Hell!" They have a choice to Get out of being a Citizen-slave-chattel, but when it comes down to It, They don't want to Save Themselves... They would rather blame the Other Person! ..And expect Him to Save them!

Even Trump could Claim That Court is a Commercial-Pledge to inner City of London, INC & therefore has NO Standing in this Country. He could Run as a Head of State of The Republic. He doesn't have to recognize or be In Contract to & for President of The Corporatocracy!

THE 2024 U.S. BUDGET has NO Standing. The Corporatocracy is bankrupt. The Citizen-chattel can never pay-off The Debt as the FRNote is merely an IOU.

Again, "You can't handle the truth" ..you make this Hell. Earth is a Starship & a vast majority by pledging to The Corporatocracy have made it a living Hell going nowhere but destruction.

https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2024/03/new-dr-jim-willie-finally-happening-march-madness-2024-financial-forecasts-go-lead-everything-2550720.html

Beware of False Flags.

Michelle (Miki) Klann recently went viral when she publicly served the Maricopa Board of Supervisors with a notice to resign for treason & high crimes: https://rumble.com/embed/v4gwed2/?pub=4

Miki and her team are showing We The People how to step up and assist the Military’s efforts by taking back our fraudulent corporate government at the local level.

The Military must first be paid with American Federation Dollars (AFD not FRN or USD). ..As which of the competing different Dollar's Jurisdiction determines who you are pledged/loyal-to/work for!





The type of currency---What it is based on---designates Jurisdiction.

http://annavonreitz.com/buyersandcreditorsbeware.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/favorrequest.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/sovereigncitizenmyth.pdf





http://annavonreitz.com/2014finaljudgment.pdf

When a System is based on The Opposite=lies=corruption=high crimes=treason, there is no way established/set to determine the qualification of someone to lead/re-seat that System back to a Positive Birthright Right-of-Way.