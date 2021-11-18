Proof: Kids will DIE from BIO WEAPON jabs - Pfizer knew!



By now you know how it is with our leadership class: They never learn from failure, they only double down. They neutered police in cities like Chicago and Baltimore, and crime exploded, so now they want to abolish police completely and empty prisons. The war in Afghanistan was a 20-year quagmire, so they wanted another twenty years. They’ve tried to fix social decay by throwing money at it, and the problems only get worse, so what’s another few trillion dollars?

Well, now this is all playing out again in health policy. The vaccines haven’t worked the way our leaders told us they would. So they aren’t backing off on vaccines. They’re going further than ever. Now, they need to force them into our children, children who are at no risk from Covid and do pretty much nothing to spread it. But they MUST be jabbed. It’s a religious imperative for the left, in their new coronavirus death cult. And they don’t care how many children it might hurt. Instead, the CEO of Pfizer is going around saying that people who question the official story on the vaccines are “criminals.”

No. The real criminals are the ones imposing this medical dictatorship on us. And the crimes could be worse than that. BioTech analyst Karen Kingston is back with what she says is evidence that Pfizer knew the vaccines would disable and kill children before their latest vaccine trials even started.

She joined the show to discuss.

source:

StewPeters.tv