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Trump slams criminal investigation into the Trump Organization: "CORRUPT"
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130 views • May 20, 2021
NEW YORK: Now that plans have been announced for NY Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the Trump Organization criminally, coupled with other mounting investigations, the former president swung back at the claims, calling them corrupt. Trump's longtime confidant Corey Lewandowski speaks out to Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield on the situation.
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