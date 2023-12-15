5 Tips for Raising a Godly Son - Become a Healer - Arukah.com

🌟 Raising a Wonderful Child: A Mother's Journey Podcast 🌟 Join Mayim in a heartwarming and insightful podcast as she shares her journey of raising a wonderful, godly, and successful child. Celebrating her eldest son's 20th birthday and recent college graduation, Mayim reflects on the principles that shaped his character and achievements. 🙏 Episode Highlights: Putting God First: Explore the significance of prioritizing faith in every aspect of parenting. Being Present: Whether through homeschooling or daily engagement, discover the importance of imparting life lessons and discussing God's word. Independence in Learning: Learn why it's crucial not to rely solely on others to teach your children about God and character development. Joy in the Journey: Uncover the secret to instilling joy and celebration in your child's life, promoting a godly perspective. Modeling Behavior: Understand the impact of leading by example and how your lifestyle choices influence your child's values. Instilling Entrepreneurial Spirit: Explore the role of modeling and education in nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset in your child. 🎙️ Listen to Mayim's Personal Insights: Mayim shares personal anecdotes, practical tips, and heartfelt advice on raising children in a godly and successful way. Join her as she reflects on the unique journey of nurturing her son's potential while aligning with faith and family values. 🌈 Subscribe Now for Inspiration: Don't miss out on Mayim's valuable insights and experiences. Subscribe to the podcast and embark on a journey of faith, family, and the joys of parenting. May your children grow to be wonderful individuals with a purpose designed by God. 🌟 Connect with Mayim: Follow Mayim on Facebook Explore Virgil Vega's Freelance Work on Fiverr Discover Custom Skateboards on Etsy 🙏 Shalom and Blessings to Your Parenting Journey! 🌟

