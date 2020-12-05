ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ. ΜΙΑ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΔΑ ΤΑ ΛΕΕΙ ΟΛΑ

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68 views • December 05, 2020
Μια ελληνίδα λέει όλα όσα φοβάται να πει ένας ολόκληρος λαός επι 20 χρόνια σκυφτός για το χαράτσι και το επίδομα
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