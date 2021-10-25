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You will need to petition the Lord Jesus Christ to clear legal obstacles on the path of salvation
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20 views • October 25, 2021
In this video, we show you how the devil will try and hinder your judgment with the Lord Jesus Christ by filing legal actions against you, and petitions will be necessary to clear those legal actions.
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For more information on this subject:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-enduring-to-the-end.html
For a menu of related content on this topic:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-enduring-to-the-end.html
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