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Lawyer Joey Gilbert explains the PURE EVIL of the COVID Death Jab
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160 views • July 30, 2021
(June 29, 2021) America's Frontline Doctors Director of Strategy and candidate for Nevada Governor, Joey Gilbert, joined Stew Peters, laying out documented proof supporting the claims being made by hundreds of thousands of victims who have been forced to, or otherwise subjected to, the COVID SHOT.
Stew Peters: www.StewPeters.tv
Stew Peters: www.StewPeters.tv
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