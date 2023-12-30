Quo Vadis





Dec 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 23, 2023





Please like, share and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience!





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for December 23:





Dear children, My Son Jesus founded his Church as a channel of salvation for men and women of faith.





His Church is unique and in it you will find the Sacraments as channels of His saving action.





This Church desired and conquered by the blood of My Son Jesus on the Cross is the Catholic Church.





Do not move away from her, because only she has the means necessary for the salvation of those who believe in Jesus.





Do not be ye discouraged by the difficulties faced by the men and women who love and defend the truth.





There is no victory without a cross.





Ye will still see horrors everywhere.





The demon will cause spiritual blindness in many consecrated people, but do not be ye discouraged.





In the great final battle, the victory will be for the Church of My Jesus.





Courage!





Pray!





Seek strength in the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus! Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar Message to Pedro Regis on March 26, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded. Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONaUW8lELUY