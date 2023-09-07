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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Are You Halloweening' This Year?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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11 views • September 07, 2023

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You may have noticed Halloween decor around town Warriors Of Light. That always sparks a question in our Christ-centered communities as to whether and how much should we participate. While it's clear that the origination of this holiday has pagan roots, does that mean that we pass up the opportunity to share the gospel with our neighbors? That's certainly one for the book(s). Let's Rock!

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What are your thoughts on Halloween?
Desiring God
@desiringGod
https://www.youtube.com/@desiringGod

Bride - All Hallow's Eve
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Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
On US Sports Radio!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy