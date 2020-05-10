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VIRUS PÅ HJERNEN - HVAD ER OP OG NED?
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11 views • May 10, 2020
En video på dansk af Creatrix13, som har prøvet at vække danskerne i 15-20 år og det er også en af de mest tålmodige og troværdige i oplysnings-miljøet.
Video er fra: https://www.youtube.com/user/Creatrix13/videos
Direkte link til video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDOqxSO75w0
Video er fra: https://www.youtube.com/user/Creatrix13/videos
Direkte link til video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDOqxSO75w0
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