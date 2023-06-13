The Left Has Brought Wild Accusations Against President Trump | SEKULOW

The Left Has Brought Wild Accusations Against President Trump:

It’s a historic day, and yet also a sad day in the United States of America as former President Donald Trump is being indicted on federal criminal charges, the first time this has happened in our nation’s history.

There are many questions about what’s at stake here, and I think unlike the case in New York, his liberty is at risk. These charges could result in prison time. Of course President Trump is expected to enter a “not guilty” plea. It’s interesting to note these charges are regarding document retention, not dissemination.

Of course the mainstream media has been reporting that President Trump will be arrested today. While that is technically true, he’s been summoned, and will be surrendering himself. All in all President Trump will be “held” for all of about twenty minutes, long enough to enter a plea. He won’t be handcuffed. He won’t likely be anywhere near a jail cell. Ignore the sound and fury of the Left which will ultimately signify very little. Today’s events will be mostly uneventful.

You have 37 counts here, but every other instance leading up to this where the Left has brought forth some wild accusation against President Trump, it’s come up empty. There’s been no there there. They’re so desperate to take him down, they’ll try anything and so far it’s been their hubris. We call it the fruit of the poisonous tree.

As ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell put it:

“I think the reality is the American people are seeing this overplay from the Democrats. They are seeing that they keep picking fruit from this poisonous tree, and they keep trying to push it on the American people.

But I think there’s a point when independent and really thoughtful people say why are they going after Donald Trump so hard, so much, all of the time . . . and now they’re seeing that they’re just absolutely afraid.

And now we’re seeing that this is a distraction because the Biden family corruption is coming to the forefront. We now have documents and audiotapes. And what most Americans are seeing is that the DOJ and FBI are not doing their job, and they’re just coming after one political party and one political party leader.”

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes more discussion of the Trump indictment as we await the proceedings later today, as well as more with ACLJ Senior Advisor Ric Grenell and ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We’re also joined by Rev. Pat Mahoney, who we reported was threatened with arrest by the Secret Service for peacefully protesting and praying outside of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, to share an update as a result of the work of the ACLJ on his behalf.

https://rumble.com/v2tzib0-the-left-has-brought-wild-accusations-against-president-trump.html

Show less