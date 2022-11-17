God's Purposes And Plans Dovetail Into Prophecy – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (16 of 26)

When you study the Bible, it's like eating out of the refrigerator. When
you look in the refrigerator and you have a tomato sandwich in mind,
you only look around for things that go with that tomato sandwich — but
there are all kinds of other stuff in there. And if you're looking for
breakfast, you look in there and you're only looking to see and work
with those things that would go with breakfast. So it depends on the
frame of mind you have, the mindset you have, when you study as to how
you're seeing things. The most amazing thing about studying the
prophecies is, it forces you to study in every direction.
For example: you need to know about the sanctuary because of the
sanctuary services that connect in Revelation’s story. You need to know
about the state of the dead because you need to know about the
resurrections and how God deals with dead people and how God judges
living people. You need to know about the Sabbath and the perpetuity of
God's law and how that the fourth commandment is about resting and
giving rest every week in honoring God. It’s really all about honoring
and observing his signature because of the big picture he’s had in mind
from the beginning.
