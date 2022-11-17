God's Purposes And Plans Dovetail Into Prophecy – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (16 of 26)

When you study the Bible, it's like eating out of the refrigerator. When you look in the refrigerator and you have a tomato sandwich in mind, you only look around for things that go with that tomato sandwich — but there are all kinds of other stuff in there. And if you're looking for breakfast, you look in there and you're only looking to see and work with those things that would go with breakfast. So it depends on the frame of mind you have, the mindset you have, when you study as to how you're seeing things. The most amazing thing about studying the prophecies is, it forces you to study in every direction. For example: you need to know about the sanctuary because of the sanctuary services that connect in Revelation’s story. You need to know about the state of the dead because you need to know about the resurrections and how God deals with dead people and how God judges living people. You need to know about the Sabbath and the perpetuity of God's law and how that the fourth commandment is about resting and giving rest every week in honoring God. It’s really all about honoring and observing his signature because of the big picture he’s had in mind from the beginning.

