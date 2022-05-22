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Global Alert News - #354 - Dane Wigington
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440 views • May 22, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 21, 2022. "Could, May, Might" is the way climate scientists frame the idea of spraying our skies, as something they [may] consider in the "future". They know it's been in full operation for more than 30 years, so they're lying though omission.
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