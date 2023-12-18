My Remnant, You Are Loved. Let me guide you in your calling.

Dec 10, 2023 "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog: My Remnant. You are so loved. And yes I chose you specifically to carry out tasks that will expand my Kingdom while you are on this earth. It is not time to back away or hide, but quite the opposite. It is time to be bold and to be seen. #Bebold #GodLovesYou
Blog: https://neighborhood.social/blog/588/ricks-journal-of-time-alone-with-god/
