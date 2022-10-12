The worlds realest doctor - fact checking myths - Dr Carrie Madej

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Doctors are being censored throughout the world and you have to ask yourself why? Is there a virus of misinformation that has infected doctors all round the world? Maybe you should listen to them and hear them out.
This is very real and gets deeper.
All links and more info are on her page on the disclosure hub
www.thedisclosurehub.com/doctor
This videos smaller segments for easier sharing:
https://t.me/disclosurehubfilms/277