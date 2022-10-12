Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The worlds realest doctor - fact checking myths - Dr Carrie Madej
355 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published a month ago |

Doctors are being censored throughout the world and you have to ask yourself why? Is there a virus of misinformation that has infected doctors all round the world? Maybe you should listen to them and hear them out.


This is very real and gets deeper.


All links and more info are on her page on the disclosure hub


www.thedisclosurehub.com/doctor


This videos smaller segments for easier sharing:

https://t.me/disclosurehubfilms/277

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket