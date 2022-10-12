The worlds realest doctor - fact checking myths - Dr Carrie Madej

Doctors are being censored throughout the world and you have to ask yourself why? Is there a virus of misinformation that has infected doctors all round the world? Maybe you should listen to them and hear them out.





This is very real and gets deeper.





All links and more info are on her page on the disclosure hub





www.thedisclosurehub.com/doctor





This videos smaller segments for easier sharing:

https://t.me/disclosurehubfilms/277