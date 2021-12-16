Many American Companies and Investors Are Actually Funding America’s Primary Enemy: CCP

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12/10/2021 Jonathan Ward, Atlas organization founder and the author of 《China’s Vision of Victory》, condemned many profit-seeking American companies and investors including Apple and Ray Dalio are actually funding America’s primary adversary CCP to maintain its dictatorship, develop its advanced technologies, and build its rising military. All of these are seriously challenging the United States and will ultimately harm everyone.