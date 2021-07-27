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Bible Study #34 The Acts of the Apostles Do Gentile Believers Need to be Circumcised?
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11 views • July 27, 2021
We follow the controversy of the early church as Gentile converts to join the ranks and a controversy arises over whether the Gentile converts should adopt Jewish practices such as circumcision.
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