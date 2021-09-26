Astrology & HEADS UP 9/27/21 to 10/5/21

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Using the ephemeris, we'll take a look at all the retrograde planets in the sky and when they look to start moving forward, identifying a period of 9 days when 6 of 8 possible planets will be moving backwards.
Pray for all Freedom Fighters!
#astrology #prediction #roughpatch #2021 #october #september