HEALING THE EARTH WITH PEACE, PRAYERS, & JFK!



Hello Friends! Today on Out of this World Radio, I did prayers for peace and healing for the Earth with JFK. We did prayers during the last two weeks with tangible results in peace for the planet, with peace initiatives now taking root in the Middle East. I did prayers for peace in the Middle East with Dr. Masaru Emoto on July 25, 2014 and we were successful, and we were able to bring peace to the Gaza strip with our prayers. Most people want peace (and not war) and I know praying for peace will help the world right now! This will be followed by channeled messages from President John f. Kennedy on the need for peace in the world, and more messages from the beautiful Merpeople, and Albert Einstein. Mermaids and Mermen were created by the Atlantians and they are still here. They have beautiful loving energy and many messages for humanity. I hope you can all listen! OTW Radio is a listener support radio show at $5 a month or $50 for the year. If you would like to donate, please visit: www.outofthisworld1150.com and click on the donate button. Thank you so much everyone for all your beautiful love and support! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world!

For a world that's happy and bright,

and full of love and light!

