The Franken Skies is a feature length documentary film about the Solar Geongineering Governance Regime.



The Franken Skies is an 80 minute social change documentary regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature.



An impeccably timed eye opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question : Is your silence your consent?



A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film's narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not...



He who controls the weather, controls the world.

– Lyndon B. Johnson



I know people accept the sky right now, because they're so used to it.

– Jack Falls-Rock



Weather modification is a force multiplier with tremendous power that could be exploited across the full spectrum of war-fighting environment

– Weather as a Force Multiplier, Owning the Weather in 2025 (1996)