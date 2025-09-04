BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
: PIERCING-DYNASTY: WORLD-[PRE]MIERE: DECEMBER-~21-2022: Russell-Jay: Gould.
13 views • 23 hours ago

: PIERCING-DYNASTY.

[The new companion video to the Last Flag Standing documentary. More closure, more knowledge & more downloads from the Chief in this exclusive film.]


: FEATURING:

: Media-Host/Singer: Winifred: Adams and Postmaster-General: Russell-Jay: Gould.


FILM-[PROMO-INTERVIEW]:

https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2366/making-life-brighter


: BROADCASTING-DATE:

: WINTER-SOLSTICE:

~DECEMBER-~21-~2022.

[4:44 PM EST]


: SOLUTIONS FOR THE CITIZENS OF THE PLANET,

: NEW-CLOSURE/DOWNLOADS,

: POSTMASTERS-WINNING IN THE QUANTUM-GRAMMAR-POSTAL-BANKING-SYSTEMS,

: SAFETY-NETWORKS OF THE POSTMASTER-GENERAL, COMMANDER & CHIEF: SOVEREIGN: Russell-Jay: Gould.


[FILE-SIZE: APROX. 900MB: PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE ACROSS YOUR PLATFORMS. IF YOU POST THIS FILM ON OTHER CHANNELS DO NOT MAKE ANY ALTERATIONS TO THE FILM. NEVER RUN ADS ON THIS FILM. IF YOU RECEIVE MONEY FOR YOUR SCREENING OF THIS FILM, PLEASE MAKE 50% DONATIONS TO https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RUSSELLJAYGOULD AND GIVE FILM CREDIT WITH LINK TO LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM AND PIERCINGDYNASTY.COM.]



: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.

: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould

: Thanks for the video-sharing.

: Love & Kindness to the World.

: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .

[ PIERCING DYNASTY

 Last-Flag-Standing

Witness for the Win

Russell Jay Gould

Freedom Fighter

Trump

Fake elections

Fake news

Truth

Reality

Courage

2020 elections

War Castles

Crypto

Quantum-Banking ]

Keywords
flagcouragetruthquantumfactssupreme-courtwar-castlesrussell-jay gould2020-electionsquantum-bankingpostmaster-generalnow-spacecrypto-currenciestitle iv flag2024-elections
