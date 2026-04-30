Ancient Paganism - Part 22: Egyptian Essenes vs Jewish Essenes - Naming Names & Practices

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Let’s break it down a little more and start naming names & practices:
Who was:
Simon Magus
The Therapuete
(spelled wrong on the slides… oops….)
St Anthony
What about praying to angels, called Angelic Invocations?
Incantations, Relics, & Sibyls?
Next Time:
The Coming Of A New Age
Reiki, Occultic Centering, Yoga, Eckander Mystics
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
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