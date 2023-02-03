The More You Accumulate THIS, The Better Your Skill Will Be - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 10) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

The More You Accumulate THIS, The Better Your Skill Will BeSocial Skills Program Course
And this is the goal. The more you have of them, the more predictable every interaction will be to you. Like in a video game, when you know what's coming, you can anticipate it and win.
=====
To reach out: https://calendly.com/initial-team-call/discovery-call-with-w-owen-s-assistant?month=2022-07
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.