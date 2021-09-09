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Video Advice: Prepare for the Worst ! [09.09.2021]
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132 views • September 10, 2021
Palantir Predicts That "The Unthinkable Will Happen Soon"
Palantir Technologies is a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. The majority of their clients are from the United States government, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), FBI, NSA, and ICE.
13,111 Viewssep 9, 2021
Video Advice
2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/OiVMCpmFGBM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Palantir Technologies is a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. The majority of their clients are from the United States government, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), FBI, NSA, and ICE.
13,111 Viewssep 9, 2021
Video Advice
2.75M subscribers
https://youtu.be/OiVMCpmFGBM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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