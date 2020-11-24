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Dominion Executive: Trump is not going to win. I made f***ing sure of that.
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6798 views • November 24, 2020
One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion spoke with the founder of FEC United, Joe Oltmann, who made a bombshell discovery about a key member of Dominion's leadership.
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