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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej
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353 views • May 17, 2021
The Doctors speak of threats and punishments waged against doctors who tell the truth about vaccines to their patients. Carrie tells us what "Crisper" technology is, also how there's serious issues with the Tetanus, Polio, and MMR vaccines. But the far most dangerous injection ever rolled out to the public is the mRNA that we're seeing today.
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