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Save America Rally crowd size. Trump will not save you it is up to us now!
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260 views • August 23, 2021
We are not doing this all over again, don't be side tracked to lay down prepare for the fight that is coming, not if but when!
Trump needs to back off on the Vaccines!
Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅
@DanScavino
·
22h
8/21/2021 Cullman, Alabama
#TrumpRally #MAGA🇺🇸
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1429559986749726721
Fighting on the streets of Portland along with clouds of spray in the air as the crowd of black bloc retreats away from the abandoned Kmart pic.twitter.com/8ZwKgrPjoo
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2021
Trump needs to back off on the Vaccines!
Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅
@DanScavino
·
22h
8/21/2021 Cullman, Alabama
#TrumpRally #MAGA🇺🇸
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1429559986749726721
Fighting on the streets of Portland along with clouds of spray in the air as the crowd of black bloc retreats away from the abandoned Kmart pic.twitter.com/8ZwKgrPjoo
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 23, 2021
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