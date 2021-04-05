© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISRAEL´S MESSIAH - Jiziahu Ben David SHOWED UP ON MARCH 27TH! - PROPHETIC HISTORY!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
238 views • April 05, 2021
📣 The head Rabbi´s are saying that they have crowned their Messiah, Ben David in private and will corwn him soon in public. Jiziahu Ben David has been anointed and ordained FULFILLING KADURI´S AND SHOSHONNES´S PROHECIES TO THE DAY! WE FLY SOON!!!
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.