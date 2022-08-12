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16th Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Ezekiah Francis | Benita Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries 0:00 Celebration & Prayer 17:44 Prophet Ezekiah Francis 01:08:34 Benita Francis 01:44:09 Prayer & Blessing – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்) https://youtu.be/fv7qB86y9bs Watch in Hindi (हिंदी) https://youtu.be/lRyCEVdQBcE Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు) https://youtu.be/rUuYOTboyeo Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം) https://youtu.be/wVSvyK2NS6s Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ) https://youtu.be/ZpRQncgXoF0 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link http://bit.ly/BPMPrayercenter – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : berachah@icici http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #EzekiahFrancis #BenitaFrancis #BerachahPropheticMinistries #PropheticTime #SupernaturalMarriage #WeddingAnniversary #ChristianMessage