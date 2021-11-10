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AMAZING POLLY | COVER-UP OF SEVERE VAXX REACTIONS & FRAUDULENT CLINICAL TRIALS
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384 views • November 10, 2021
Amazing Polly | Cover-Up of Severe Vaxx Reactions & Fraudulent Clinical Trials Exposed by Whistleblowers - November 8, 2021.
This is a massive cover-up and you & your children could be in danger.
If you can contribute to keeping this channel alive, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you to each person who has sent me financial contributions, letter of support, prayers, poems, or anything else. You are the best audience out. there!
VIDEO: Dr. John Campbell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv33zWykJc
BMJ Pfizer Clinical Trial Whistleblower: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
This is a massive cover-up and you & your children could be in danger.
If you can contribute to keeping this channel alive, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Thank you to each person who has sent me financial contributions, letter of support, prayers, poems, or anything else. You are the best audience out. there!
VIDEO: Dr. John Campbell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv33zWykJc
BMJ Pfizer Clinical Trial Whistleblower: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
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